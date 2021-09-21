CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green Beer Works owner indicted for rape

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
 8 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — The owner of a popular Bowling Green brewery has been indicted by a Wood County grand jury for rape and will face felony charges in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Justin R. Marx, owner of Bowling Green Beer Works, 322 N. Grove St., is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony, for an incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 10.

According to Wood County prosecuting attorney Paul Dobson, the allegations are tied to Mr. Marx’s ownership of Beer Works. He declined to comment further on the allegations.

Mr. Marx is originally from Eugene, Ore., and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1996. He opened his Bowling Green brewery in 2015. Beer Works is a nanobrewery, or a craft brewery that generally produces beer in one-barrel batches.

Mr. Marx could not be reached for comment. A staff member of Beer Works said Tuesday that ownership of the company is in transition, but declined to comment further.

Mr. Marx is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 1 before Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman following his indictment last week.

