BLOG: Is your job misunderstood?

By Editorial Calendar
Fresno Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are at a party or networking event and someone asks what you do. You tell the person, but know a further explanation will be necessary. A moment into your description, you notice eyes starting to glaze over. You are now that guy — the boring one with the job...

thebusinessjournal.com

Business Insider

3 ways to monetize your blog as a business owner

Blogs are an inexpensive and low-risk way for creators and business owners to build an online audience. Depending on the size of your audience, you can partner with different advertisers to run display ads. Another lucrative way to monetize your blog is to sell your own products or services. There...
ECONOMY
orlandomedicalnews.com

Does Your Practice Need to Start a Blog?

Everyone today knows what a blog is. But with so many out there, have you ever wondered, “why should I start a blog?” Well, there are a good number of reasons you may want to consider, but we will be focusing on 3 main questions to ask yourself to see if your practice or business should start a blog.
GOOGLE
golfcourseindustry.com

Know your numbers, know your job

When I had my knee replaced a few years ago, I didn’t say as I was being rolled into surgery, “Well, Doc, I’ve had this knee my whole life, here’s what you need to do.”. So why do so many golfers — amateurs both playing the course and thinking about...
GOLF
#Blog#Centurylink Business
Digital Collegian

How To Get a Job That Will Change Your Life

Have you ever had the nagging thought that just any old job will not be enough? Many college students, young people, and even those in their 30s and 40s often get a desire to do something different, to venture away from the mainstream and take a job that makes the world a better place. Who knows why these kinds of ideas enter our minds? The point is that once they do, they seldom leave peacefully. Sometimes the only way to satisfy the craving to do something different is to do it. Meet the challenge and forge a path that most others might never consider. Here's a cheat sheet of sorts that will serve you well if you decide to act on that inner urge to create a career that will change your life's path in profound, meaningful ways.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Slate

Cutting Off Unemployment Benefits Didn’t Fix the Economy, It Turns Out

It’s still a little bit early to draw final conclusions, but so far, it seems that cutting off unemployment benefits for millions of Americans in the middle of a public health emergency hasn’t led to a surge of job seekers, despite the expectations of the many business owners and conservative politicians who demanded it.
ECONOMY
The Oakland Post

Professor Greiner on the loss of unemployment benefits

For millions of Americans who are out of work due to pandemic related reasons, Sept. 5 was a sort of doomsday. It was on this day that federal unemployment benefits ended. As stated by the Department of Labor, there were four types of unemployment assistance programs that came to an end on Sept. 5: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
ECONOMY
Real Simple

5 Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees for Great Pay Right Now

Not ready to give up that WFH life? Here are five companies that are hiring fully remote employees right now—complete with competitive salaries and exciting perks to boot. Getting a remote position has long been the goal for many seeking a more flexible work environment, but even more so since the start of the pandemic. A study by Owl Labs called State of Remote Work found that because of COVID-19, close to 70 percent of full-time employees were working from home in 2020. But now, with vaccination rates increasing, some companies have started to call their employees back to the office—however, not everyone wants to return.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Jobs
Ladders

How much is your job search costing you?

The average job search is 33 weeks. There are an average of 250 working days in a calendar year. A $40,000 a year salary converts to a loss of $160 a day during a job search. 2 weeks with no work can equate to a loss of $1600. That’s a hefty number that many cannot afford to lose.
JOBS
dailynewsen.com

Quick Guide: Simple Ways to Make Your Blog Mobile-Friendly

Consider what individuals were doing when you were waiting for the bus the last time. They're probably on their phones, doing random things. Listening to music, looking for information, reading, or simply scrolling on social media. According to statistics in 2021, there are more than 6 billion individuals worldwide who use mobile phones.
INTERNET
county10.com

Get your job opening listed on the County 10 Jobs Tab today!

County 10 is the perfect place to submit your job ad! We’ve made it easy to get the word out and have it shared for thousands of people to view. All County 10 Job Posts are listed in one handy spot, located on the Jobs Tab. Plus we’ll publish your Job Opening on the County 10 Facebook page and in our daily email where it will be seen by thousands of engaged readers.
POLITICS
KXLY

Quitting Your Job? Don’t Let It Damage Your Retirement

Approximately half of all workers are actively searching for a new job or keeping an eye out for opportunities, according to a Gallup survey. Many of them are seeking better pay and more flexible work opportunities, but those aren’t the only factors you should keep in mind when evaluating a job offer. You also need to think about how your job change could affect your plans for retirement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Consumer behaviour has changed forever in a world of digital choice

For the past 18 months we’ve relied on applications and digital services in almost every aspect of our lives – to stay connected with loved ones, access critical services, keep entertained, and of course to work remotely. Applications have become a lifeline to normality for people all over the world...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Here's how to launch your own self-hosted business blog

A blog usually acts as the central communications platform for virtually all businesses that need to interface with their users. Everyone from software vendors, to hardware retailers need a content management system (CMS) that’s not just easy to use and administer, but also versatile enough to evolve with their changing requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
DFW Community News

How to Acclimate to Your New Job

Career· Partner Post· Wealth· Work Life Balance. There is a lot of advice out there on how to make a great first impression at work. However, the essential thing about fitting in seamlessly into your new job is simply being yourself. Showing your personality and interests will not only help you get to know the people around you, but it will also make them feel comfortable around you.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

More Revenue, Fewer Hours: Company Says 4-Day Work Week Increased Productivity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBS Boston) – The five-day work week is as American as apple pie, but in recent years, it’s been called into question. Turning the weekend into a three-day period is something that’s been tossed around by some experts and even the subject of various studies. Now, one company says giving its employees an extra day off has actually wound up making them even more money.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Fresno Business Journal

Investing in Youth Employment Beyond Summer

Mark Riley, president, Bank of America Fresno/Visalia. Fall is here and most teens and young adults are either returning to school or embarking on their first full-time job — a timely opportunity for employers to reflect on the importance of offering early employment opportunities, especially internships, beyond the summer months.
FRESNO, CA

