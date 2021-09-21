BLOG: Is your job misunderstood?

Have you ever had the nagging thought that just any old job will not be enough? Many college students, young people, and even those in their 30s and 40s often get a desire to do something different, to venture away from the mainstream and take a job that makes the world a better place. Who knows why these kinds of ideas enter our minds? The point is that once they do, they seldom leave peacefully. Sometimes the only way to satisfy the craving to do something different is to do it. Meet the challenge and forge a path that most others might never consider. Here's a cheat sheet of sorts that will serve you well if you decide to act on that inner urge to create a career that will change your life's path in profound, meaningful ways.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO