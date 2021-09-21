Hogs for the Cause Announces 2022 Dates

NEW ORLEANS — Hogs for the Cause announced its 14th annual charity barbecue cook-off and music festival will take place April 1 and 2, 2022. Team registration for returning teams begins on Oct. 4 at hogsfest.org. Registration for new teams will open on Oct. 11, pending availability. The location will be announced later this year. The musical lineup and ticket sales will be released in December. “We have been planning non-stop for the next event since the outstanding success we had in June,” said Becker Hall, CEO and co-founder of Hogs. “Our goal is always to help more families in need, and our teams have raised the bar on that goal. We expect 2022 to be epic.”