CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Crop Progress Report Issued

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother warm, mostly dry week across the State allowed Iowa’s farmers 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 19, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting hay, finishing corn silage and starting on earlage. Topsoil moisture levels rated 10% very short, 30% short, 59% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 15% very short, 37% short, 48% adequate and 0% surplus. The warm windy weather helped crops dry down and push toward maturity. Corn in or beyond the dent stage reached 93%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Half of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, two days ahead of normal. Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent. Producers have started corn harvest in many parts of the State. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 86%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 53%, three days ahead of normal. Soybean condition was rated 61% good to excellent. Soybean harvest began in parts of Iowa during the week. The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 97% complete. Some farmers were working on the fourth and in some areas the fifth cutting of hay. Pasture condition was rated 29% good to excellent. In general, livestock were doing well.

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Plains Journal

Corn and soybean crop conditions reported

For the week ending Sept. 26, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following crop conditions for corn and soybeans. Kansas: Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 44% good, and 10% excellent. Corn dented was 97%, near 98% last year, and equal to average. Mature was 81%, near 82% last year and 79% average. Harvested was 36%, ahead of 27% last year and 30% average. Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 28% fair, 50% good, and 8% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 57%, behind 65% last year, but ahead of 52% average. Harvested was 4%, behind 9% last year, and near 5% average.
AGRICULTURE
kiow.com

Local Weekend Farm Update

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 590,000 head on September 1, 2021, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was down 2% from August and down 3%...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
kiwaradio.com

Crop Progress: Iowa crops continue push toward maturity

IARN — Producers have started harvesting corn all across Iowa and the weekly Crop Progress Report says half of the state’s corn crop has reached maturity. Monday’s report said the recent warm and windy weather helped crops dry down and push toward maturity during the week ending September 19th. Corn in or beyond the dent stage reached 93%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent.
IOWA STATE
Leader-Telegram

Crop progress: 2021 Cranberry harvest kicks off

It has been a half-decade of highs and lows among Wisconsin’s cranberry farms. Much of that can be chalked up to Mother Nature. After a tough summer, with harvest imminent, 2021 is looking to be a year of sub-average productivity, finishing just below the five-year curve. Surprisingly, it’s an encouraging conclusion to a stretch defined by irregularity.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

More warm, dry weather pushing crop progress

Another warm, dry week facilitated grain dry down in those fields that had matured, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Both topsoil and subsoil moisture levels fell again last week due to above average temperatures and below average rainfall. Temperatures for the week ending Sept. 19 were 8.2 degrees above normal. The State averaged 0.38 inches of rain, 0.43 inches below normal. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.
ENVIRONMENT
thecomanchechief.com

Texas crop and weather report

Drought in western and northern Great Plains states could impact consumer costs and availability woes for wheat-, barley- and bean-based products, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Pasta is among wheat products consumers could see prices increase due to drought in the western U.S. David Anderson, Ph.D.,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Weather#Temperature#Crops#Crop Progress Report#State
freedom929.com

CROP PRODUCTION REPORT / RECORD YIELDS EXPECTED IN ILLINOIS

(SPRINGFIELD) In last Friday’s USDA Crop Production Report. Illinois corn planted is estimated at 11 million acres, down 3 percent from a year ago, however with the corn yield forecast at a record 214 bushels per acre, up 22 bushels from 2020, the production estimate for corn is at 2.31 billion bushels, up 8 percent from last year. The state’s planted area for soybeans is estimated at 10.6 million acres, up 3 percent from a year ago. Based on September 1st conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at a record 64 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from 2020 with bean production set at a record 675 millions bushels, up 12 percent from last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
kiow.com

Area Farmers are Connecting with Sustainable Agriculture

The effects of climate change are laid out in a recent United Nations report, which pointed to greenhouse gas emissions. While global leaders address broader issues, local efforts continue to protect natural resources, including giving farmers an easier path to conservation resources. The Center for Rural Affairs is out with...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Purdue Crop Chat Podcast 24, Indiana Harvest and Potential Harvest Issues

On this Purdue Crop Chat Podcast, Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel and Corn Specialist Dan Quinn review last week’s USDA Crop Production Report numbers. Both believe that Indiana corn and soybean numbers might be a bit lofty for a statewide average. They also discuss harvest and some potential issues...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Allocates Another $15M In Federal Funding To Help Shelters Prevent COVID Outbreaks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that $15 million more in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping emergency shelters in Minnesota, specifically for upgrades to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the homeless population. In a statement, the governor said the funding will support the state’s Emergency Service Program grants, which are competitively awarded to organizations that provide emergency shelter and essential services to the homeless. Funding will be prioritized to investments that acquire or modify shelter space to better prevent against virus outbreaks. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe, warm place to sleep at night, especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sherwood Gazette

Did annual Round-Up spread COVID? Governor, others 'gravely concerned'

Umatilla County health officials say Pendleton's signature event likely drove a spike in coronavirus cases.Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 28, that she was "gravely concerned" about an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Eastern Oregon with a common factor — the Pendleton Round-Up. During a morning telephone call with reporters, Brown and state health officials gave an upbeat update on the state's efforts against the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Statewide, the COVID-19 surge of late summer and early fall "appears to have reached its peak," said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne. Brown hailed the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy