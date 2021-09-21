CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Geek Interview – Star Wars: Visions Producers On Using Anime To Celebrate Star Wars

By A'bidah Zaid
geekculture.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that when George Lucas first imagined the Star Wars saga in the 1970s, he was inspired by noted Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, whose films centered around the samurai, warriors with a code of behaviour, and of the ronin or masterless samurai. Kurosawa’s 1958 classic, The Hidden Fortress, has been credited as influencing the sci-fi fantasy saga, so it’s no surprise that when it came time to pay homage to the franchise in an animated series, the producers looked East and drew inspiration from anime.

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
IGN

Star Wars: Visions Video Review

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions debut on Disney+ on Sept. 22. Spoiler-free review by Julia Rago. Star Wars: Visions is an action-packed jaunt through the Star Wars universe that puts a new spin on the well-worn franchise. With breathtaking animation in a wide variety of visual styles, Visions should please both avid anime watchers and casual fans. The plots may start to blend together if viewed all at once, but they're still highly enjoyable. Maybe just split up the episodes and watch one on your lunch break or as a pre-show to your Friday night viewing of Empire Strikes Back.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Karen Fukuhara
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
George Takei
Person
Henry Golding
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
StarWars.com

Inside Star Wars: Visions: Meet the Ships and Vehicles

Star Wars is going to a new galaxy of storytelling. Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology featuring nine shorts from some of the world’s best anime creators, is set to debut September 22 on Disney+. With Inside Star Wars: Visions, StarWars.com will pull back the curtain on the series for exclusive early insights into what might await us. In this final installment, StarWars.com finds out about some of the new ships and vehicles coming in for a landing.
COMICS
Observer

Disney+ Uses ‘Star Wars: Visions’ to Turn Something Old Into Something New

In a recent interview with Matthew Belloni’s Puck News, longtime IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond made an interesting comment about the trickle down effect from theatrical cinema to streaming. “Look at Disney’s success on Disney+. The Mandalorian came out of Star Wars, WandaVision out of the Marvel universe. [Theatrical movies] is where stuff gets planted in brains,” he said.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Animated Series#Japanese Anime#Geek Interview#Geek Culture#Production I G Of Ghost#Shell#Universal#Western#Eastern#Korean#Spanish
/Film

You Don't Have To Be An Anime Fan To Enjoy Star Wars: Visions

This week brings "Star Wars: Visions" to Disney+, taking the sci-fi saga in a completely new direction with a series of standalone stories presented in the style of Japanese anime. While the mere concept might immediately turn off those who couldn't care less about anime, as both a longtime "Star Wars" fan and someone who doesn't have a great appreciation for this particular animation style, I can tell you that "Star Wars: Visions" is still worth watching for the masterful visuals, the wild twists on "Star Wars" paraphernalia, and the compelling assembly of tales of heroes who stand up to the face of evil — no matter what the cost.
COMICS
Variety

Celebrate ‘Star Wars: Visions’ With These Unique, Intergalactic Gifts

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The “Star Wars” universe gets the anime treatment this week with  “Star Wars: Visions,” premiering on Sept. 22. The animated anthology series for Disney Plus showcases nine original stories from seven Japanese anime studios, and will be filled with brand new heroes, villains and lightsabers sure to keep even the biggest of “Star Wars” devotees on their toes. Celebrate the series premiere with unique intergalactic merch...
SHOPPING
Observer

Disney Delivers ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Just as Anime Pushes Further Into the Mainstream

It only makes sense now that Disney would start producing anime based on Star Wars. The medium has become a pillar in the ongoing streaming wars, with Netflix (Disney’s biggest competitor) busy acquiring licenses, making exclusive deals, and producing their own original anime for years now. Last year, Netflix announced that over 100 million households watched at least one episode of anime (a 50% increase from 2019), with the genre ranking among the service’s top 10 most-watched programs in over 100 countries. Along with Netflix’s strides, HBO Max has brought the Studio Ghibli library to streaming for the first time, and Sony recently finalized its deal to acquire Crunchyroll. Even with so many beloved brands at their disposal, Disney finds itself in a position it’s not familiar with when it comes to anime: playing catch-up.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Netflix
SuperHeroHype

Executive Producer Reflects on Whether Star Wars: Visions Is Canon

Executive Producer Reflects on Whether Star Wars: Visions Is Canon. After years of courting, Star Wars and anime style finally came together. A few hours ago, Lucasfilm dropped the Star Wars: Visions nine-part anthology on Disney+, from seven Japanese anime studios that brought some fresh stories into the mix. The show brought back the iconic Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt, but mostly featured all-new characters and storylines. Producers had this project in mind for several years, but ultimately it was Disney+ that allowed the two different cultural expressions to merge.
MOVIES
NPR

Anime Anthology 'Star Wars: Visions' Expands The Galaxy Far, Far Away

Let's get this out of the way: It's uneven. Any anthology series has episodes that work better than others. Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series; some of its episodes work better than others. Which episodes work better for you will depend entirely on what you come to the Star...
COMICS
Den of Geek

Star Wars Visions Review: A Stunning Anime Reinterpretation of the Saga

Let’s get this out of the way: Star Wars: Visions is wonderful, a pleasure to watch from start to finish, even if it does tend to lean on the same subject matter from one anime short film to the next. But Visions‘ over-reliance on Jedi stories is more than fair. After all, George Lucas heavily borrowed from real samurai history and traditions for his laser sword-brandishing space wizards. It’s only right that the seven Japanese animation studios assembled to bring Visions to life should get a chance to reinterpret Jedi lore now.
COMICS
Deseret News

‘Star Wars: Visions’ is the most authentic ‘Star Wars’ series in years

You might think “Star Wars: Visions” doesn’t matter. The show appears to be outside the canon (it’s unclear if it is canon or not) and it centers around the anime style of animation, something that’s relatively new for the franchise. The stories are bottleneck episodes that don’t connect. It features some cameos fans will recognize, but mostly takes place outside the Skywalker Saga and the stories we’ve known and followed for years.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy