Duncan, OK

Duncan Area Literary Council celebrates new citizens

By Andy Morphew The Duncan Banner
 8 days ago
For years the Duncan Area Literacy Council (DALC) has helped celebrate new citizens. Once again the group celebrated the four newest citizens in Stephens County with a ceremony this Saturday just after the celebration of Constitution Day.

A family of three and one woman passed the citizenship test to gain citizen status and these four new citizens were celebrated with declarations from State Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan.

Recently, DALC and Duncan Public Library received the 2021 Citizenship and Immigration Grants totaling $13,500 to help area residents in their path to citizenship.

Honored this past Saturday at Duncan Public Library, the new citizens included Maria Torres and the Ureña family of three — wife Yesenia, son Andre and father Rosendo.

McEntire, invited to every one of these ceremonies, is happy to give citations to each new citizen while welcoming them.

“Thank you for you guys who invested in the time and effort in helping new citizens getting their citizenship — it is a great service we have,” McEntire said. “I never would have thought until I became the rep that we would have something like this that is existent in Duncan. Yet we do, and every year we have new citizens coming to this program. It is my favorite thing to do to welcome new citizens here … We are very proud of all the people we are giving citations to — for your tenacity and your hard work to make citizenship happen for yourself. Nobody gave it to you — you earned it, and that is incredible. Congratulations to you, we are proud of you.”

Duncan Public Library with the new grant installed a citizenship corner upstairs that is available for anyone to study and help complete the new citizenship requirements for residency.

DALC also presented a new plaque that displayed everyone who has become a citizen through their program and will add a second one soon to include the new ones who were honored this past Saturday.

DALC offers free services to anyone, 15 years and older, who wants to learn basic literacy skills, take their GED, learn English as a second language (ESL) or pass their citizenship test.

DALC can be reached at 580-736-1170 or via email at dalc73533@gmail.com. Duncan Area Literacy Council is located at 2300 Country Club Road and the Duncan Public Library is located at 3785 US-81 in Duncan.

