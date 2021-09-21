CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escape The Undertaker Trailer: Netflix's Latest Interactive Movie Is A Wrestling Horror Story

By Danielle Ryan
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has been vocal about their plan to have more interactive content, and now it's clear they're going to deliver. While they may not be releasing full-fledged video games on the streaming service just yet, they just announced a new interactive movie, "Escape The Undertaker." The interactive movie will star wrestling icon the Undertaker in a choose-your-own-adventure horror story, and you can watch the trailer below.

