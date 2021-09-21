Paulette U. Campbell

Paulette Urbanski Campbell of Cartersville, GA, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, September 13, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Walter and Phyllis Urbanski of Rome, NY. Paulette is survived by her son, Joseph Perfetti, living in Columbia, MD; her daughter, Kimberly (Doug) Shook of Cartersville, GA; and several cousins. She loved animals, her Collie Bailey and all her grand pups. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Bob Urbanski.