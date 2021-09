It's always a treat when the Packers and 49ers meet on the gridiron. That's the matchup we’re being served in Week 3's edition of Sunday Night Football. Most analysts are picking the 49ers to prevail at home, and Vegas books opened the Niners as four-point favorites with a total of 47.5. Even so, we’re going to fade Jimmy Garoppolo in our FanDuel single game lineup. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan just has too many ways to take the ball out of Garoppolo’s hands in scoring areas, so we're pinning our DFS fortunes on the back of the QB who's originally from California instead of the one who currently plays there.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO