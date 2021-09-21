Why the Badgers offense needs to account for Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton on every play
Jim Leonhard has his hands full this week preparing his University of Wisconsin defense to play No. 12 Notre Dame. But the No. 18 Badgers (1-1) defensive coordinator said Monday he still has found some time to study Irish safety Kyle Hamilton, who’s unanimously regarded as one of the best defensive players in college football and considered a top-five level draft pick this spring.www.lincolnnewsnow.com
