Harry Styles wins first-ever Ivor Novello Award for songwriting

By Zara Woodcock
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

Harry Styles won his first-ever Ivor Novello Award in songwriting for his hit song Adore You.

The 27-year-old's popular song is the second single from his Grammy-nominated and UK double platinum-selling album Fine Line.

Adore You was written by Harry, Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon and was named winner of the most performed work of 2020.

At the 2021 Awards, 70% of the twenty-six songwriters and composers recognised with an Ivor were receiving the award for the first time.

Other winners include Lianne La Havas' self-titled album for Best Album and Dave and Fraser T Smith for best contemporary song for Children of the Internet.

Harry has received quite a few nominations for Adore You since it came out and even won an iHeartRadio Award for Best Lyrics.

His song was also nominated for a Billboard Music Award as well as a Grammy Award for Best Music Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rj6ak_0c3NIHRv00
Harry won his first Ivor Novello Award

At the Ivor Awards, singers such as Celeste and Jon Bon Jovi were also award recipients at the event - which occured at Grosvenor House.

Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora had received the gong for the Special International Award with Apple Music.

Best Song Musically and Lyrically went to Obongjayar and Barney Lister in their first Ivor win for God’s Own Children, from the EP Which Way Is Forward?

The second Rising Star Award with Apple Music was received by 20-year-old Bristol-born artist Willow Kayne whose work spans hip hop, punk and electronica.

Aside from winning awards left, right and centre, Harry recently left fans with their jaws on the floor after the trailer for Don't Worry Darling.

Don't Worry Darling, which is directed by Olivia Wilde sees Harry and Florence Pugh share a steamy kiss in a scintillating trailer for the eagerly-awaited movie.

The film, on the set of which Harry and Olivia met, follows a housewife Alice, played by Florence in the 1950s who begins to suspect the company her husband Jack, played by Harry, owns is up to no good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OL6n7_0c3NIHRv00
Harry and Florence get steamy in the new trailer

The Rush actress, 37, shared the steamy snippet on Instagram on Monday where Florence, 25, can be seen having a smooch with Harry

There is also a rather macabre scene in which she tries to rip a plastic bag off her head.

Don't Worry Darling began shooting in Los Angeles late last year but production was shut down for two weeks after someone on set tested positive for Covid-19.

The film, which also stars Humans actress Gemma Chan and Olivia herself wrapped production in February.

