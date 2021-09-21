CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Delton, WI

Lake Delton police station on track for March 2022 completion

By ERICA DYNES
Wiscnews.com
 8 days ago

LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton’s new police station on Miller Drive is on track for scheduled completion next spring. The police station turnover is set for March 28, according to Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. Construction crews were hard at work Sept. 15 putting in installation, building the outdoor steel frame and cementing a concrete wall that will separate the mini forensics and evidence processing lab.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Delton, WI
Lake Delton, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Ted Cruz backs NBA players' vaccine status positions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his support for a handful of NBA players who defended their position on the coronavirus vaccine as well as LeBron James who said he wasn’t going to influence any player or teammate one way or the other on the jab. Cruz, who has mostly been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Dells Delton Ems#Delton Fire Department#Twitter Edynes Capnews
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy