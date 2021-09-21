CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Kale Is the Latest Food to Be Recalled Due to Listeria

By Kelly Vaughan
Food52
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn bitter produce news, Baker Farms has announced a recall of its one-pound plastic bags of kale due to possible listeria contamination. The bags of kale were distributed to Kroger and SEG Grocers across 11 different states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, and Virginia. The affected product was distributed to grocery stores between August 30th and September 1st and has a best-by date of September 18, 2021. The product has tested positive for listeria but no illnesses have been reported at this time. So how does listeria compare to other forms of foodborne bacteria like salmonella or E.coli? “While most of the food-related bacteria grow better in warm to moderate temperatures and do not grow at all or only extremely slowly at cold temperatures, listeria is the exception and is able to also grow at low temperatures, such as in refrigerators,” says Dr. Kang Zhou, a food safety officer for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

