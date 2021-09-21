Fire, law enforcement officials present emergency prep webinars
Santa Clara County residents are encouraged to participate in a series of upcoming virtual meetings structured around proactive response to public safety situations. County officials recently announced the deployment of Zonehaven, a web-based application used to inform residents of wildfires, active shooters and other unfolding emergencies and to facilitate safe evacuations. Six free webinars are scheduled to brief residents on the platform: Sept. 29, Oct. 21, Nov. 2, Jan. 11, Feb. 3 and March 9. All sessions will run 6:30-7:30 p.m.www.losaltosonline.com
