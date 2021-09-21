CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Gaethje Sees Nurmagomedov Loss As Different From Other Losses

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of his return fight against Michael Chandler, the crowd-pleasing Justin Gaethje details his journey back to competition and the differences between his three losses. Reflecting on his only three losses in MMA, “The Highlight” believes his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov was different from his other two. On that fateful night last October, the then-32-year-old Nurmagomedov’s dark energy was palpable, and Gaethje could feel it right away. Overwhelmed with sorrow, Nurmagomedov submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke instead of permanently damaging his tendons with an armbar in the first round.

