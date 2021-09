I have developed several software products in the past years. A crucial step that was common among them was to build a pipeline to test, build, and deploy. It doesn’t matter whether you build an AI product or Web app, you need a continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipeline. Having this pipeline helps you build high-quality software and expedite the development process. There are many CI/CD tools such as CircleCI, TeamCity, and Jenkins. In this article, I described how to set up a simple CI/CD pipeline with CircleCI in simple words, and provided you with scenarios where you must use it. First, let me start with how I became familiar with this important concept in software development.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO