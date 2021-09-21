The New Kindle Paperwhite Isn't the Only E-Reader on the Shelf
Amazon has leaked its new Kindle Paperwhite update, and it’s like a chunky Kindle Oasis, without the buttons. The Paperwhite is the sweet spot in the Kindle lineup. It’s fancier than the basic Kindle, but still way, way cheaper than the top-of-the-line Oasis. And as soon as this new Paperwhite launches, that spot will—temporarily—be even sweeter, leapfrogging the Oasis in most features, or at least matching them. But even with this solid update, does the Kindle still lag in the e-reader market as a whole?www.lifewire.com
