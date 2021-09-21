CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The New Kindle Paperwhite Isn't the Only E-Reader on the Shelf

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has leaked its new Kindle Paperwhite update, and it’s like a chunky Kindle Oasis, without the buttons. The Paperwhite is the sweet spot in the Kindle lineup. It’s fancier than the basic Kindle, but still way, way cheaper than the top-of-the-line Oasis. And as soon as this new Paperwhite launches, that spot will—temporarily—be even sweeter, leapfrogging the Oasis in most features, or at least matching them. But even with this solid update, does the Kindle still lag in the e-reader market as a whole?

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick yet comes with Wi-Fi 6 and a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While Amazon is not yet ready to unveil any new Echo hardware, most likely reserving a bunch of upgraded smart speakers and/or smart displays for a product launch event later this fall, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (yes, really) has arrived with little to no fanfare ahead of an October 7 delivery start.
ELECTRONICS
goodmorningamerica.com

These 5 laptops are still in stock and on sale at Walmart

With Labor Day weekend upon us and back-to-school shopping coming to a close, it’s time to save big on electronics. Walmart is running its Labor Day sales with deep discounts site-wide as parents and students scour the web to find electronics. Labor Day sales traditionally are the last big chance...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kozlowski
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Books#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Paperwhite#Kindle Oasis#Key Takeaways Amazon#Canadian#Pocket
TechSpot

Amazon accidentally leaks its next Kindle Paperwhite

What just happened? Amazon leaked two unannounced Kindle Paperwhite devices on its Canadian and Mexican storefronts, and it looks like they'll borrow some features from the current generation Kindle Oasis. Nothing is known about what type of connector they'll use, but hopefully it will be of the USB Type-C variety.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Amazon announces a refreshed Kindle Paperwhite, Signature Edition tags along

Amazon’s Kindle readers are pretty popular and the Kindle Paperwhite is one of its most popular models. Amazon has refreshed the Paperwhite, the first time in three years, and along with the new model comes a special Signature Edition with some premium features. The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite starts at...
ELECTRONICS
infusenews.com

Amazon set to releases new ‘Kindle Paperwhite’ models on its own site

Amazon might be getting set to release a new version of its Paperwhite peruser including a high-end “Signature Edition,” as indicated by Amazon postings spotted by Reddit clients and GoodEReader. A comparison chart on Amazon’s Canadian and Mexican destinations, presently eliminated, showed new Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition models,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
huntingdondailynews.com

Amazon Introduces Kindle Paperwhite Kids, Providing Distraction-Free Reading Time for Kids to Explore Thousands of New and Classic Titles

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today introduced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids, built from the ground up for kids ages 7 and up. Purpose-built for reading books with zero distractions—no games, ads, or video—the first-ever waterproof Kindle for kids comes with an adjustable warm light, a compact design, a glare-free display, and up to a 10-week battery life. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—all for only $159.99. Customers can learn more at amazon.com/kindlepaperwhitekids. Amazon also announced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, learn more here.
KIDS
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon leaks two new Kindle e-readers on its own website

Amazon might be releasing two new Kindle e-readers, according to a leaked comparison chart that went live on the online retailer’s Canadian website. The comparison chart has since been removed, but it was captured by GoodEReader, who reported on the news. The new devices are called the Kindle Paperweight and...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

New 2021 Kindle Paperwhite has larger screen, USB-C charging and better battery life

At long last, there's a new Kindle Paperwhite. It's got a larger 6.8-inch E Ink display, USB-C charging and some other small improvements for $10 more than ($140, £130, AU$239) its predecessor, which was last updated back in 2018. A step-up model, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, adds wireless charging and additional storage -- 32GB instead of 8GB -- as well an auto-adjusting light sensor for $190 (£180, AU$289). Available for preorder now, both models are fully waterproof (IPX8) and ship Oct. 27.
TECHNOLOGY
cgmagonline.com

Amazon Announces 3 New Kindles to E-Reader Lineup

Black Friday and the holidays are right around the corner as Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite e-readers have been announced. is now. The Kindle gets an upgrade after a couple of years with no teases or news of the Kindle hardware getting an upgrade. But here we are, Amazon is re-kindling the flame of their e-readers with a huge revamp.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy