The Month In Jazz – September 2021

By Phil Freeman
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as live music is starting to come back, one of the most important figures in live music history has departed. George Wein (pronounced ween), the producer of the Newport Jazz Festival and many, many other events, died September 13 at 95. Wein produced the first Newport Jazz Festival in...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Legendary Jazz Hammond Organist Dr. Lonnie Smith Dead At 79

Dr. Lonnie Smith, the Hammond B3 organ virtuoso whose work in jazz and funk was hugely influential, has died. According to a statement from Blue Note Records, his label, Smith died of pulmonary fibrosis at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida yesterday. Smith was 79. Dr. Lonnie Smith was born...
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Exclusive: E Street Band’s Stevie van Zandt Finally Explains His Hair Coverings in Terrific New Book

Tuesday is the official publication date of “Unrequited Infatuations,” the really great memoir from Steven van Zandt aka Little Steven, Miami Steve, Stevie, leader of the E Street Band among many other things. I’ve been a fan of Little Steven since he emerged as Bruce Springsteen’s musical director, all star guitarist, songwriter and producer of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes since the mid 70s. He’s also been a very astute political activist.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen on Why He’s Finally Releasing His Full 1979 ‘No Nukes’ Shows

During the early days of the E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen resisted nearly every opportunity to capture the magic of their live show on film. “I had some voodoo thing about that,” he tells Rolling Stone a few hours before taking the stage for one of his final Broadway shows. “Film and television were relatively cool mediums, and we were a hot band. I said, ‘If you want to feel that heat, you need to be at that show.'” He made a rare exception to that rule in September 1979, when he agreed to perform at two No Nukes benefit concerts...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Loft Jazz#Stretch Music#Free Jazz#Columbia Records#Festival Productions#Fire Music#The Jazz Composers Guild#Aacm#The Black Artists Group#European#The Globe Unity Orchestra
Vice

Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
INTERNET
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen is 'playing a character' as he reflects on fallout

Steven Van Zandt is reflecting on his public fallout with Bruce Springsteen and the impact it had on both of their careers. Having played guitar for Springsteen’s E Street Band since the early 1980s, Van Zandt, now 70, opened up in his memoir, "Unrequited Infatuations," about a fight he had with Springsteen, now 72, during the band’s recording of "Born in the USA." The incident ultimately led to Van Zandt walking away from the band right before its big break.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
