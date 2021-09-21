North Texas High School football preview: Week 5

ANNA (4-0, 0-0) at KAUFMAN (4-0, 0-0) - 7-4A-1 OPENER, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Yes, it's only the first week of district play in 7-4A-1, but there's a lot at stake here. The survivor of this one remains undefeated and picks up a league win that could be very important down the road. Anna blasted Paris North Lamar last week, 41-0. Kaufman defeated Alvarado, 56-34. RB Braxton Garmon ran for 219 yards and found the end zone five times.