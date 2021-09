In the midst of OpenSea’s insider trading scandal, the employee at the center of it has decided to resign his position. In a blog post on Sept. 15, OpenSea admitted that one of its higher-level employees had been scamming the system to profit from non-fungible token (NFT) sales. The employee in question, Nate Chastain, was the head of product at OpenSea before his recent resignation.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO