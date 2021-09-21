CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

We Tested Out an Ultra-Luxe Stroller with an Electric Motor and It Did Not Disappoint

By PureWow Editors
purewow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at PureWow, we’re serious about strollers. We know that it’s often the most expensive and frequently used item on any mama-to-be’s registry, and that there are a lot of options out there which can make the shopping experience seriously confusing. That’s why we’ve tested one going up a four-story Brooklyn apartment, swooned over an astrology-themed collection and even found the Tesla of strollers. And while all of these options score high on features like aesthetics and durability, there’s no denying the fact that pushing a tiny human around can get pretty tiresome, pretty fast (especially when you add an overflowing diaper bag, a pile of groceries, a giant coffee and other parenting must-haves into the mix). If only there was a stroller that did the hard work for us… oh wait, but there is.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

The Lamborghini Navetta Volante concept is what you get when the Italians decide to make their version of the Tesla Model S

With its edgy Urus-meets-Model-S design, the Navetta Volante concept is the perfect blend between Lamborghini’s raging-bull sports cars and a street-friendly high-end sedan. The concept comes from the mind of Jamil Ahmed, an automotive designer who’s love-affair with the Lamborghini brand started when he saw a Diablo for the first time back when he was younger. The Navetta Volante, which translates to Flying Shuttle, comes with a 2+2 design (hence the term Shuttle) and feels like a cross between the Urus, and what Jamil cites as his true inspiration for the car, a lesser-known Lamborghini concept from 2008 – the Estoque.
CARS
Top Speed

The Elektron Truva Is The Latest Electric Hypercar From Elektron Motors

Yet another high-performance EV, from a startup manufacturer is coming out. It seems Elektron wants to give us a new EV hypercar every year. In 2020, they showed us their Elektron One – an all-wheel-drive EV with 1,341 horsepower. One year later in 2021 – they announced a new project – the four-motor, 2,300-horsepower Elektron Quasar. Now, Elektron Innovativ is showing us their latest project – the Elektron Truva, which will be built in Italy’s motor valley, alongside brands like Ferrari and Pagani...
CARS
TechCrunch

GM details the motors that will power its electric Hummer and other EVs

The company didn’t speak to the specific torque and power density characters of each motor but claimed they should deliver “excellent” performance on those fronts. It also revealed the 2022 Hummer EV will feature three of the 255 kW models. GM claims they will enable the vehicle to produce a combined 11,500 ft/lb of torque and accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately three seconds.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motor#Strollers#Electric Cars#Luxe#Purewow#Cybex#Lux
Robb Report

From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

There’s no denying it: The electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while—and probably longer than it should have—but the last couple of years have seen a seismic shift in the automotive landscape. Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What’s even more surprising is how quickly these cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 26 battery-powered vehicles...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNET

GM debuts its Ultium Drive electric motors

General Motors made its plans for electrification clear when it unveiled its Ultium battery technology back in 2020. Now, we're getting another peek at what will make Ultium vehicles tick -- sp[ecifically their motors -- thanks to an announcement made on Tuesday by GM. The new Ultium Drive motors come...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Titanium Smart Watches

Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has unveiled the 'Connected Bright Black Edition' smartwatch, the latest installment to the brand's ultra-luxe 'Connected' line. The sleek new timepiece presents a sophisticated black and gold upgrade. The 45mm watch is crafted using DLC Grade 2 titanium and features Wear-OS technology, a 1.39-inch OLED display, 50M water resistance, and various intelligent sensors, including an accelerometer and a heart rate monitor. In addition, the watch can pair with the 'Tag Heuer Sport' app, which allows users to track their performance data across a wide range of sports and activities.
LIFESTYLE
ngtnews.com

Atlis Motor Vehicles Unveils XT Electric Pickup Truck Design

Atlis Motor Vehicles has revealed its functional prototype XT pickup, a purpose-built 100% electric truck designed to power work. This is the first electric work truck in development with a 300, 400 or 500-mile battery that will recharge in less than 15 minutes. From service body to flatbed upfits, the...
CARS
IEEE Spectrum

Electric Motor Enables Chain-Free Bike-by-Wire

An increasingly-seen sight in Berlin and other German cities is the oversized electric cargo delivery bike, hissing along (and sometimes in bike lanes) like parcel-laden sailboats on appointed Amazon rounds. German manufacturer Schaeffler sees an opportunity: it is introducing a new generator at the heart of a smart drivetrain concept that some observers are calling bike-by-wire.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

GM Unveils 666-HP Trio Of New Electric Motors

General Motors has been having issues with the Bolt EV of late, but the conglomerate is still pushing ahead with electrification. Back in July, GM announced that GMC would launch another electric pickup after the Hummer EV, and earlier this month, we learned that Honda and GM EVs would share the same platform. There's been a lot of talk of GM's Ultium batteries as part of all these announcements, but little has been said about the motors that will power these vehicles. That all changed at the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference, where GM took the covers off the three all-new electric motors that will power its Ultium-based cars.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

YASA Spin-Out Evolito to Electrify Aerospace Market With Ultra-High Performance, Low-Weight Electric Motors

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021-- Evolito, a new company developing and manufacturing electric motors and power electronics for aerospace applications, launched publicly today as a privately-owned business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005519/en/. A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gear Patrol

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.
CARS
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy