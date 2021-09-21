We Tested Out an Ultra-Luxe Stroller with an Electric Motor and It Did Not Disappoint

Here at PureWow, we’re serious about strollers. We know that it’s often the most expensive and frequently used item on any mama-to-be’s registry, and that there are a lot of options out there which can make the shopping experience seriously confusing. That’s why we’ve tested one going up a four-story Brooklyn apartment, swooned over an astrology-themed collection and even found the Tesla of strollers. And while all of these options score high on features like aesthetics and durability, there’s no denying the fact that pushing a tiny human around can get pretty tiresome, pretty fast (especially when you add an overflowing diaper bag, a pile of groceries, a giant coffee and other parenting must-haves into the mix). If only there was a stroller that did the hard work for us… oh wait, but there is.