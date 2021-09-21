A Luminous Micro-Home Peeks Above the Rooftops in Sydney
This Australian home feels larger than its 645 square feet thanks to white walls, plenty of outdoor connections, and loads of natural light. When a young couple approached Sydney, Australia–based design firm Architect George about renovating a dark and dated single-story home on a narrow lot in the suburb of Newtown, they challenged the architects to create a comfortable, light-filled two-level home that connects to nature. "The house occupies one of the smallest and most awkward sites you could come across as an architect," says Dean Williams of Architect George. "But it benefits from great sunlight and proximity to a community park and garden, and urban amenities."www.dwell.com
Comments / 0