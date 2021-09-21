CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated 2022 Acura RDX: Now With More Tech and an MDX Face

Not the biggest changes for the RDX in 2022, but certainly some important ones inside and out. The 2022 Acura RDX gets light but important tweaks for the new year, bringing in a slew of updates that bridge the gap to its bigger sibling, the MDX SUV. Boasting a refreshed front and rear end, as well as new tech features and even a new PMC Edition-only color, the 2022 RDX is more about improving an already successful recipe rather than reinventing it.

