Updated 2022 Acura RDX: Now With More Tech and an MDX Face

If you thought the Plain Jane Ram TRX was boring, you'll be happy to hear it now comes in orange. If you were considering the purchase of a supercharged Ram TRX but didn't think the color choices were rowdy enough, you may want to look at the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition that was just revealed at the State Fair of Texas. The Ignition Edition paints Ram's Hellcat-powered truck orange and gives it exclusive decals but is limited to just 875 units. For reference, the only non-shade colors available on the regular TRX are red and blue, and those really aren't enough to get you noticed on the internet.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO