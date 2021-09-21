CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Conoco Kicks Off Oil Industry's Carbon Shell Game

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Dutch Shell ’s grain of sand is turning out to be another oil producer’s pearl. On Monday, Shell announced it would sell its Permian business to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. There was probably a limited pool of potential buyers: Oil majors are under immense shareholder pressure to keep capital and environmental discipline, while few independent oil and gas producers have the balance sheet for a deal of this scale.

MyChesCo

Morningstar Corporation’s Advanced Solar Technology Helps Oil & Gas Production Facilities Reduce Carbon Emissions

NEWTOWN, PA — Morningstar Corporation announced recently its TriStar™ solar charge controllers are installed in a group of solar-plus-energy storage systems for major oil companies in locations around the globe. The advanced technology of the TriStar controllers was selected because it delivers the highest level of performance, safety, and reliability...
NEWTOWN, PA
investing.com

Exclusive-Conoco offers to sell some secondary U.S. oil acreage -document

(Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is offering to sell about $500 million in conventional oil and gas properties in the top U.S. oil basin, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters, hoping to unload less valuable acreage after two major shale acquisitions. On Monday, Houston-based Conoco agreed to buy Royal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Shell's Permian Basin Sell-Off Unlikely to Reduce Climate Pollution

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of all its Permian Basin fracking assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion may reduce the company's emissions on paper, but nowhere else, experts say. Shell has come under increasing pressure to reduce its climate pollution, including a landmark ruling from a Dutch court this spring, but...
ENVIRONMENT
houstonpublicmedia.org

Shell Sells Off Its Oil And Gas Business In Texas’ Permian Basin, Seeking To Reduce Its Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin, the country's largest oilfield, to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion cash on Monday. The deal is a major move for Shell, which produces more than 175,000 barrels of oil per day in the Permian Basin, as it faces pressure to reduce its oil and gas production and produce more clean energy in response to concerns from investors and the public about climate change.
TEXAS STATE
spglobal.com

Climate goals help drive Shell's Permian oil basin exit

Permian Basin pumpjacks at dusk, north of Midland, Texas, in late 2019. Source: Richard Eden/Getty Creative via Getty Images. Royal Dutch Shell PLC's decision to sell all of its assets in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for about $9.5 billion appeared to mark a quick shift in strategy for the Dutch energy giant that had described the business as "core" just a few months ago.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Analyst: Conoco shows commitment to Permian with Shell buy

Executives at ConocoPhillips were surprised to be invited to bid on Shell’s Permian Basin holdings, though it had been rumored Shell was preparing to market the assets. It was an invitation the company wasn’t expecting or seeking, ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told investors during a webcast discussing the $9.5 billion cash transaction announced Monday. It’s also the second major acquisition made by the company in less than a year, just shy of the $9.7 billion paid for Concho Resources. When the deal closes, ConocoPhillips will stand next to Pioneer Natural Resources as the Permian’s second largest producer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
