Through the first three games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are below .500 for the first time since 2015 and are currently in last place in the AFC West. How did the Chiefs start the season 1-2? There are many explanations: penalties, missed assignments, time management, etc. However, one of Kansas City’s pivotal shortcomings has been the offensive line play. The line isn’t a disaster, but it has been hindered by two factors: a lack of cohesion, especially among the young starters, and poor play-calling. There’s still time to address both of these issues, but that time is growing shorter, and the team needs to make the fixes soon to return to the championship-caliber standard they’ve established.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO