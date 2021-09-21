Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest returns this weekend
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest is returning this weekend with a day of free, family-friendly fun to kick off the fall season. The sixth annual event, presented by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Saratoga Springs City Center, is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, located at 11-77 High Rock Ave. in Saratoga Springs.www.troyrecord.com
