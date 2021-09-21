CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Activities for a 7-Month-Old Baby

By Brigitt Earley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 7 months, your baby is now likely sitting up and possibly even starting to crawl as she explores the world around her. Now that your baby has officially entered the second half of her first year, she’ll be making physical, emotional and cognitive leaps and bounds. By now, your little one is likely sitting up by herself and maybe even starting to crawl to get an even better look at her surroundings.

