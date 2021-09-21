These Persimmon Seeds Show We Can Expect Snow This Winter
Say what you will about "old wives' tales", but I live and die by quite a few I learned from my grandmother growing up. Her entire family lived on a farm, my great uncle competed in rose growing competitions and my grandmother had a few runs at record-breaking cauliflower from her own garden. I'd say that justifies the crazy phrases she would come up with when it came to expecting certain types of weather. One that I still live by is her famous phrase,mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0