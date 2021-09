Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce put together another strong performance in a Week 2 loss versus the Baltimore Ravens. The leagues top tight end caught seven of his eight targets for a team-high 109 yards and a touchdown. Kelce's touchdown was a 27-yard catch that turned into a 46-yard score with him dominating the Ravens defense along the way. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to have great chemistry with his big tight end and Kelce has now caught 13 balls for 185 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Next up will be a date against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and Kelce should once again be fired up as the top tight end in all formats.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO