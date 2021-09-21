Informative Twitter Thread: The 10 Largest Dog Breeds In The World

According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the Year of the Dog are loyal and energetic companions. This may come as no surprise to many Western cultures who have always seen dogs as lovable buddies. But canines have a more nuanced history in China. Based on artifacts and archeological discoveries, scholars have learned that first and foremost, dogs were seen as laborers to early Chinese civilizations. Think: More work, less play. Over time, Chinese dog breeds evolved into family protectors and symbols of good fortune. Unlike dogs indigenous to Japan and Australia, Chinese dog breeds are much more varied in their temperaments and features. One thing they all have in common? Bragging rights as some of the oldest and rarest breeds on earth.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO