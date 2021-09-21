CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Informative Twitter Thread: The 10 Largest Dog Breeds In The World

Here at ICanHasCheezburger we looooove doggos. Big dogs, small dogs, short dogs, tall dogs, we are doggy-positive no matter what. But we must admit that we have a special soft spot for enormous chonky dogs that act like gentle giants. Many large dogs seem to have a complete lack of awareness for how big they truly are, which gets extra funny when big dogs try to act like small dogs and sit on people's laps. It's also adorable watching tiny children playing with enormous dogs, nothing could be heckin' cuter than that.

