BOSTON — The last time the Boston Pops Orchestra performed for a live audience at Symphony Hall was December 2019, toward the close of the pre-COVID epoch. We did get to see them play a July 4, 2021 show at Tanglewood, and although it was holiday music, none of it, unfortunately, had anything to do with Santa. While a global health crisis continues to disrupt concertizing everywhere, the BSO, thanks to vaccines and new safety protocols, has announced that on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., tickets will go on sale for the December Holiday Pops season online and at 888-266-1200.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO