Opinion/Letter: Biden’s vaccine policy edicts are hypocritical

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.

