CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Opinion/Letter: Biden’s vaccine policy edicts are hypocritical

Seacoast Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden like King George of pre-American Revolution times is hypocritically imposing stringent COVID-19 vaccine policy edicts on American citizens but tens of thousands of illegal migrants at our southern border are not being effectively tested or vaccinated before pouring into America to spread COVID and other diseases. Our border patrol is massively over-burdened and themselves dangerously exposed to COVID-19.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Undocumented immigrants and public schools stealthily destroying America

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Migrants#Pre American#Covid#Americans
Derrick

Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants

The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. The proposed regulation attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston who...
IMMIGRATION
eenews.net

Meet the Senate enforcer who could sink Biden’s climate plan

The gatekeeper for the most consequential climate bill in U.S. history works behind a nondescript door in the Capitol. She’s not recognized by tourists or followed by journalists. She can ascend the marble steps near her office without turning heads. But she has the power to short-circuit the most ambitious...
U.S. POLITICS
Mother Jones

Democrats Are Living in Different Realities When It Comes to Passing Biden’s Agenda

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. President Joe Biden has bet his legacy on a sweeping economic agenda that now awaits action in the House of Representatives. But on the eve of a key vote in Congress’s lower chamber, Democratic lawmakers from across the ideological spectrum remain as divided as ever on how to get that agenda over the finish line—or what it should look like when it gets there.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
POLITICO

Pentagon hawks circle Biden’s nuclear policy

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. As we continue our 10th week here at NatSec Daily, we’re soliciting your feedback on what you like/dislike about the newsletter, what you want to see more or less of, and anything else you think your hosts should know. Find our contact info below.
U.S. POLITICS
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS
Reading Eagle

Letter: Biden’s incompetence seems to know no bounds

This is in response to “Writer is attacking wrong political party” ( , Aug. 7). What bad actions by President Donald Trump is it referring to?. Was it border control by building the wall, having asylum seekers wait in Mexico until adjudication or reversing the catch and release policies? Or addressing the trade imbalance with China, replacing a bad trade agreement with a better one or criminal justice reform? Or allowing veterans who cannot be seen promptly to visit non-Veterans Affairs facilities, having an actual plan to exit Afghanistan, exiting the Iran nuclear agreement, forcing NATO countries to pay their share of GDP, tax relief, etc.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Mexico warned Biden his border policies would cause migrant surge

Buried 30 paragraphs into a New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s “chaotic” immigration policies, the paper reported that the Mexican government warned the Biden administration that its plan to undo President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy would lead to a surge in migrants at the border. From...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's foreign, immigration policies

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity" September 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY. All right. Can you believe it? Thirty-seven days, Americans trapped hostage behind enemy lines, and we want every single one of our fellow Americans home safely.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lima News

Letter: Fact or opinion

After reading Mr, Millers letter in the Sept. 22 Your View, I’d like to know where he gets his information. The pact for Afghanistan was already broken. First, was a breakdown in peace negotiations. Second, it missed Trump’s pullout date in May when Biden changed it to September. Just another...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy