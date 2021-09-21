CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Hudgens is a polka dot princess as she poses at star-studded photo-call for her new movie My Little Pony: A New Generation

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens made a splash over the weekend at a new photo-call for her upcoming film My Little Pony: A New Generation.

The Hollywood veteran posed up a storm at the Los Angeles event on Sunday with her co-stars from the computer animated Netflix movie.

The 32-year-old High School Musical alum was a sizzling sensation in an eye-popping black and white polka dot skirt that fell to the ankle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WzBC_0c3NBxlC00
Looking fab: Vanessa Hudgens made a splash over the weekend at a new photo-call for her upcoming film My Little Pony: A New Generation

Vanessa emphasized her enviably svelte frame in a fitted zebra print top and added a pop of color with pink bubblegum heels and pale purple earrings.

Wearing her silky hair down she accentuated her screen siren features with makeup as she shot her best supermodel stare at the shutterbugs.

Her co-star Kimiko Glenn brought back 1930s chic in a sleek checked Vivetta outfit reminiscent of the classic Chanel tweed suit.

She slipped into hosiery by Swedish Stockings and sauntered around the event on a pair of large white heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pul0l_0c3NBxlC00
Aglow: She posed up a storm at the Los Angeles event on Sunday with her co-stars from the computer animated Netflix movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diooc_0c3NBxlC00
In the offing: After staggered early releases in Hong Kong and Russia over the course of this week the movie will be available on Netflix on Friday; Vanessa with Sofia Carson, left
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8wxP_0c3NBxlC00
Making it happen: My Little Pony: A New Generation is the latest in a wide variety of movies that have been made about the Hasbro toys which first went into production in 1981
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15H7Pj_0c3NBxlC00
There she is: Carson, who is also one of the voice stars of the film, showed off her endless pins in a massive feathery pale blue dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qK5l_0c3NBxlC00
Showgirl: She wore her hair in an attractive bob redolent of the 1920s

Sofia Carson, who is also one of the voice stars of the film, showed off her endless pins in a massive feathery pale blue dress.

She wore her hair in an attractive bob redolent of the 1920s and balanced expertly on a pair of gold ankle-strap stilettos.

Liza Koshy slipped into a knee-high pair of scarlet boots and matched her snappy footwear with a pleated print dress.

She swept her hair up into a high ponytail that she played with for the cameras while posing in front of the My Little Pony backdrop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhR2C_0c3NBxlC00
Swanking about: Her co-star Kimiko Glenn brought back 1930s chic in a sleek checked Vivetta outfit reminiscent of the classic Chanel tweed suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P22Vx_0c3NBxlC00
Radiant: She slipped into hosiery by Swedish Stockings and sauntered around the event on a pair of large white heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTDVW_0c3NBxlC00
Liza with a Z: Liza Koshy slipped into a knee-high pair of scarlet boots and matched her snappy footwear with a pleated print dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rHju_0c3NBxlC00
Having a ball: She swept her hair up into a high ponytail that she played with for the cameras while posing in front of the My Little Pony backdrop

The four stars of the film also gathered together at the event for a few group shots ahead of the release of their latest project.

Their castmates include X-Men heartthrob James Marsden, 30 Rock scene-stealer Jane Krakowski and Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins.

My Little Pony: A New Generation is the latest in a wide variety of movies that have been made about the Hasbro toys which first went into production in 1981.

After staggered early releases in Hong Kong and Russia over the course of this week the movie will be available on Netflix on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5xYC_0c3NBxlC00
Quartet: The four stars of the film also gathered together at the event for a few group shots ahead of the release of their latest project
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRbZC_0c3NBxlC00
Esteemed company: Their castmates include X-Men heartthrob James Marsden, 30 Rock scene-stealer Jane Krakowski and Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins

