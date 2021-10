I embarked on a Montana adventure this past weekend. As someone born and raised here in Montana, I have not seen all of it. So, I packed up the fiancé, the dog and our archery gear and set off to a portion of Montana that I have never been. Our goal was to harvest a pronghorn antelope using our archery equipment. Though it seemed intimidating to take off to an unfamiliar portion of the state, it sure made for a great adventure. If only it wasn't for the wind.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO