FIFA 22 Ultimate Team – The Top Five Players to Get You Started

The release date for FIFA 22, and therefore the start of the new Ultimate Team season, is fast approaching. The game releases on September 27 for those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition, with regular edition players able to access the game from October 1, the official release date. EA is also giving a 10-hour access window to subscribers of EA Play which begins on September 22, giving EA Play subscribers a jump start on the game and, crucially, Ultimate Team, which will be playable during the trial period. So to get ready for the new season of Ultimate Team, here’s a list of the top five players to snap up for your starting team. These Ultimate Team starting players have been chosen for a variety of reasons but accessibility during the early stages of the game has been key to deciding which players have made the cut.