Coffee Can Now Be Grown in a Lab. Can It Match the Real Thing?
If we can grow meat (and, um, breast milk) in labs, why not coffee?. Given how climate change and deforestation have negatively impacted coffee crops worldwide, alternatives to traditional farming methods may be needed in the near future to sustain our passion for java. With that future in mind, the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland recently announced they had successfully produced coffee cells in a bioreactor through cellular agriculture.www.insidehook.com
