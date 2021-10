Pitbull is getting in on the action with Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan in their new video for “Where The Country Girls At.”. When creating the song Trace was unsure that Pitbull would collaborate on the project. Adkins recently talked about it on his social media series, Track By Track, “They talked about getting Pitbull on this thing and I said, ‘you can ask him, but he’s probably going to say no, but he didn’t, and I love what he wrote for the song, I like the way it turned out. We had a lot of fun doing it,” said Trace.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO