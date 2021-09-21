Hurricanes’ Mike Maniscalco Speaks on Year Two In the Broadcast Booth

For Carolina Hurricanes play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco, every day is a gift. Even when stuck in traffic on Raleigh’s notorious I-440 Beltline, he finds reasons to be appreciative for the experience life has given him. Just shy of two years removed from the discovery and treatment of a large mass in his abdomen, Maniscalco now approaches his second season performing his dream job as the TV and radio voice of the Hurricanes, a role he never expected to acquire in the way he did.