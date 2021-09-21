CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rugrats' Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe revival of “Rugrats” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. The second season will consist of 13 episodes. News of the renewal comes as eight new episodes of Season 1 are scheduled to drop on the streamer on Oct. 7. The new episodes also includes a half-hour Halloween special where Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.

