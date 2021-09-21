'Rugrats' Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

The original “Law & Order” will return to NBC with new episodes for Season 21, nearly a dozen years after the series signed off after a 20-year run. Rick Eid will serve as showrunner of the new iteration of the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf has worked for years to get the mothership series back with new episodes in primetime. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said Wolf. “This is mine.” There’s no word yet from NBC on casting or a premiere date. The original series had a...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO