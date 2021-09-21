$18 Spooky Decor Set Will Turn Your Fish Tank Into Halloweentown

Half the fun of trick-or-treaters visiting your home is seeing everyone’s clever or adorable costumes. The other half is Halloween decorations. If you prefer conjuring up some spooky hocus-pocus to simply setting out a few pumpkins, have we got some gadgets for you: Set the mood with these lights and fog machines, crank up the creepy sounds and let some motion-sensor props send a thrill or chill up the spine of everyone who comes to your door. Even if you don’t go full haunted house, they’ll appreciate the atmosphere and effort.

