Dead by Daylight Update 5.2.2 Patch Notes
Dead by Daylight has just launched update 5.2.2 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. Today’s update, like many for Dead by Daylight, doesn’t change a whole lot in terms of flashy things. Instead, this is pivoted to be more of a bug fix update, ensuring the overall health of the experience is up to par. There is one notable change though, with pallets having their visuals reverted to their previous state before a recent update. There’s plenty of bug fixes to talk about though, so let’s not waste time. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 5.2.2!thenerdstash.com
Comments / 0