CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

MerleFest 2021: Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson Keep Roots-Music Tradition Going

By Garret K. Woodward
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Sierra Ferrell was performing on the Doc Watson Stage this past weekend at MerleFest, the singer-songwriter gazed out beyond the crowd and she was struck by a memory. “When I first came here six years ago, I was homeless and eating out of the trash. And there’s a lot of good food here,” Ferrell told the crowd. “And now I’m here on [the main] stage.”

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Listen in as Sturgill Simpson continues his roll

The last concert I was scheduled to review prior to the pandemic was a March 2020 visit from Sturgill Simpson (with the also excellent Tyler Childers in tow), a gig that was eventually canceled amid the early spread of the coronavirus. At the time, Simpson was touring behind his 2019 full-length, Sound & Fury, a sometimes generic rock album that felt, to me, like a marked step backwards following a pair of unimpeachable albums: A Sailor's Guide to Earth, from 2016, and 2014 LP Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.
MUSIC
JamBase

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Outlaw Music Festival & Farm Aid 2021 Performances

Sturgill Simpson canceled his remaining Outlaw Music Festival and Farm Aid 2021 appearances due to vocal issues. The singer-songwriter has not been able to perform for several days. Simpson was a late scratch from the Outlaw Music Festival stop in Charlotte, North Carolina last Sunday (September 19). The 2021 Album...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
bpr.org

Undiscovered Acts Flourish At MerleFest

There was plenty of disappointment last year when MerleFest became a casualty of the pandemic. This year, the show went on. America’s premier “traditional plus” music festival returned, once again giving undiscovered acts their chance to shine. It all started in 1988 when a Wilkes Community College horticulture professor was...
FESTIVAL
Variety

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, John Prine Win Top Prizes at Americana Awards

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and the late John Prine were among those receiving kudos at Wednesday night’s 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards, which returned to an in-person ceremony at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium after being announced online last year due to the pandemic. Even without having a new album out — yet (there’s one coming Oct. 1) — Carlile was named artist of the year, an honor she previously picked up in 2019. During the pandemic, Carlile notably stood as a model of how to keep an audience engaged through livestreams, from formal recreations of her studio albums to informal live...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Peter Rowan
Person
Jim Lauderdale
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Margo Price
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Doc Watson
thecountrynote.com

Brandi Carlile, the late John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Black Pumas, Charley Crockett and Kristin Weber Crowned as Winners of the Americana Music Association’s 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

The “best awards show in show business” (Paste) hosted performances by today’s trailblazers plus Lifetime Achievement honorees,. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Americana Music Association celebrated distinguished members of its community tonight and revealed the winners of the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the historic Ryman Auditorium. A generation-bridging group of musical innovators garnered coveted awards, including Brandi Carlile (Artist of the Year), Sturgill Simpson (Album of the Year), the late John Prine (Song of the Year), Black Pumas (Duo/Group of the Year), Charley Crockett (Emerging Act of the Year) and Kristin Weber (Instrumentalist of the Year).
NASHVILLE, TN
AceShowbiz

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues

The 'Cuttin' Grass' singer has been forced to call off a series of upcoming concerts as he lost his voice after 'playing too many shows' following yearlong hiatus. AceShowbiz - Singer Sturgill Simpson has cancelled a string of upcoming shows due to vocal issues. The star scrapped a performance at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Outsider.com

Sturgill Simpson Cancels the Rest of His Fall Tour After Pulling Out of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

If you’ve been keeping your Sturgill Simpson tickets for this fall in a safe place and periodically glancing at them affectionately, there’s some bad news. Simpson announced today that he would be canceling the remainder of his fall tour dates. That will include his multiple shows lines up for Webster Hall in New York City, as well as his shows in November at the iconic Ryman Auditorium.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merlefest#Country Songs#Wilkes Community College#Cordovas#Tedeschi Trucks Band#Shovels Rope#Americana#Rolling Stone#The River Rats#The Cabin Stage#The Watson Stage#Bottle#Simpson S Cuttin Grass
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: MerleFest Memories and Must-See Music TV on ‘SNL’

Shinyribs gets the MerleFest crowd to its feet Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Stacy Chandler) I’ve been attending MerleFest for more than 20 years now — but never quite like I did last weekend. Like clockwork (or, if you live in the South, like pollen) it has always arrived to Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in spring, promising warm days, at least a little rain, and the need to pack some warm layers to get through the late-night sets. But this year’s incarnation of MerleFest took place in September, making for a whole new experience, even for veterans like me. The leaves on the trees were darker green and a bit haggard, the grass was tougher and drier, and pollen was swapped for mosquitos. Attendees and artists alike sported some prominent new accessories this year: masks to be worn indoors, and a new wristband indicating full vaccination against COVID-19. But even with all those shifts to navigate, the spirit of the festival remained the same as always. It was a celebration of music so great it makes you turn to your neighbor to talk about it, sometimes laying the groundwork for lasting friendships. So much was different, but it still felt like a homecoming. Here’s hoping we can do it again next spring, with masks and COVID in the rearview mirror and the focus fully on the music.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, and Amanda Shires Sing John Prine's 'I Remember Everything'

Moments after John Prine’s family accepted a posthumous Song of the Year award for the singer-songwriter’s final release, “I Remember Everything,” Prine’s friends and stylistic inheritors Amanda Shires, Margo Price, and Brandi Carlile took the stage at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards to perform the gorgeous ballad. The event was held in-person with a capacity crowd Wednesday night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Nashville Scene

Brittany Howard, Margo Price, More Set for Girls Write Nashville Benefit

Girls Write Nashville, a nonprofit co-founded just a few years back by singer-songwriters Georgia English and Jen Starsinic, has implemented a robust curriculum for teaching young women about the power of expressing themselves through music. They were even able to create an online version of the program to keep it going strong through the pandemic. There are lots of ways to help the program, from buying the albums produced at the end of each season to making direct monetary donations. In a few weeks, a slew of badass Nashville-residing singer-songwriter-bandleaders is gathering to show their support.
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy