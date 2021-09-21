CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

Historic ATO house faces demolition

By EMILY PRIMM City Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoM9H_0c3N8plY00

The battle over the former Alpha Tau Omega house, which has been recognized as a historic site, is one between progress and tradition.

PCM Properties LLC, owner of the land the house sits on, recently submitted a development proposal with plans to demolish the house and replace it with a mixed-use building.

The plans for the building, similar to some other nearby apartment complexes, include a 31-space, ground-floor parking garage, 51 housing units and ground-floor retail space.

Purdue general counsel Steve Schultz said at an Area Plan Commission meeting last week that Purdue opposes this proposal since it goes against the “long-term neighborhood stability” its master plan intended for the area.

Attorney for PMC Dan Teder said at the same meeting that Purdue was on board with the proposal at one point.

Teder said during the six months to a year that the plan was being developed, Purdue knew about the plan and both architects and University Residences approved of it.

“Purdue is screaming for having apartments,” Teder said. “They don’t have enough room for anybody. This is something Purdue housing has said they wanted because of that. The attorney now comes, a year later, and says they don’t like it.”

Teder also said the owner had problems in the past with the fraternity.

PCM bought the land from ATO 20 years ago, Teder said. They leased it to the fraternity for the next 20 years, and last year, they just leased it to individual members of the fraternity.

An online user who goes by “Mitch” spoke about the breakdown of the relationship between PCM and ATO in an August 2020 post to the PCM profile page on the Better Business Bureau website.

PCM significantly increased the lease rate before the Fall 2020 semester, Mitch said, which put a lot of brothers, who were already struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a difficult situation.

“Increasing rates at this time ... is just the opposite of what most businesses have been doing for their clients and is an absurd measure to take advantage of the chapter, the brothers and the house in which the chapter has resided in for a century,” he said.

The Exponent couldn’t confirm a change in lease rates, and ATO couldn’t be reached for comment after the APC meeting last week.

After being advised by the national ATO headquarters and the national board of trustees to “absolutely not” sign the lease contract, the chapter’s executive board said they “could not in good faith sign off on such an unjust and harsh contract.”

“Both the National Alpha Tau Omega HQ and National Board of Trustees advised the chapter to absolutely not sign PCM’s proposed contract(s),” Mitch said.

President of the Purdue ATO chapter Kiernan McCormick said both alumni and the National ATO Headquarters weighed in on the decision of how to move forward with the house.

He said the situation was out of ATO’s control.

“The alumni that owned our home (Mike Cates, PPC Properties owner) decided it was time to do other things with the property,” McCormick said in a July email. “This decision was not shared by the chapter, the alumni or the National Headquarters, however it was out of our control legally.”

Teder said disciplinary sanctions against ATO were part of the reason PMC wanted to end the relationship.

The fraternity was sanctioned twice over the past two years for hazing, alcohol and Protect Purdue violations, according to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities website.

The Protect Purdue violation came in January when ATO threw a watch party for the first basketball game of the season that violated the Protect Purdue Pledge and the Code of Student Conduct, according to previous Exponent reporting.

ATO brothers, among others, have voiced dissent, saying the house contributes historical significance to campus.

The house, built in 1920, was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in March 2002. The mansion’s special historic significance is its architecture, which “embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period or method of construction” of the 19th and 20th century Tudor revival, according to its registration form.

Indianapolis-born architect Robert Frost initiated into the Pennsylvania ATO chapter in 1895 and designed the mansion that came to be known as the Maltese Manor, according to the registration form. The house was erected for $28,000 in the summer of 1920 by Purdue and ATO alumni.

McCormick said the proposed development would remove the historic element of the property.

“The architecture will compromise the way in which the campus has been for all of Purdue’s history,” he said, “and it will make a change in how Purdue’s history is seen in the future, as well.”

Although the building is nationally registered, it’s not protected by the Historic Preservation Commission, Teder said. The Exponent didn’t receive comment from the HPC about the significance of the former ATO house or the extent of its local protections before Sunday evening.

“Does that make it interesting? Yeah, it’s interesting,” Teder said. “Does that make it historic? No. We’ve got 20 people at the meeting tonight who think it’s very interesting. We’ve got the other 30,000 people in the community who don’t think it’s interesting.”

In the Facebook group “Preserve Historic Lafayette,” community members and others expressed disdain at the possible demolition.

“The rapid growth of Purdue and West Lafayette without protections has resulted in the loss of several historic fraternities and sororities these past 2 decades,” Facebook user Sean Lutes said. “Until better protections are in place, the many historic fraternities of Purdue remain at risk.”

Melinda Gilbert, Purdue alumna and Lafayette resident, said on Facebook the building’s history adds to the campus.

“Even if you remove the Greek factor, these (buildings) are Purdue history and as such were very recognizable pieces of the total Boilermaker campus! It’s such a shame these ‘corps’ can come in and change the face of a place,” she said. “Campus needs its old buildings for the continuity of a storied history!”

The rezoning request will now go to West Lafayette City Council for approval with the recommendation from the Area Plan Commission. The final decision will be made on Oct. 4 at West Lafayette City Hall, according to the sign posted outside the old house.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Exponent

'More Than a Game' campaign surpasses $18 million goal

The Purdue athletics "More Than a Game" campaign has officially surpassed its $18 million goal, according to a Purdue press release. Originally created in 2020 to help offset COVID-19 budget shortcomings, the campaign focused on the power of donations from alumni and others to stop the need for "sport elimination, job elimination and similar occurrences" from the athletics department, the release said.
ADVOCACY
The Exponent

9/26/21 Purdue 2, Iowa 1

Purdue soccer faced Iowa at Folk Field on Sunday afternoon. It was a hard fought defensive battle until the last three minutes of regulation when Iowa found the back of the net. Purdue tied the game with less than 30 seconds left and brought the game into overtime. Purdue's Teagan Jones scored in overtime to win the game. The Boilermakers are back at Folk Field Thursday against Michigan.
IOWA STATE
The Exponent

Meet the Folk Field Fanatics

Attending a Purdue soccer game offers many sights: Folk Field glistens in the sun with Alexander Field hiding in the background; fifth-year senior forward Sarah Griffith dances and makes defenders look silly; senior goalie Marisa Bova stands in her goal wearing her blinding neon green goalie jersey. With another glance...
SOCCER
The Exponent

9/25/21 Purdue 13, Illinois 9

Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) scored a come-from-behind touchdown late in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Illinois (1-4, 1-2 Big Ten), 13-9. The eventual game-winner was a 14-yard touchdown pass from backup fifth year quarterback Aidan O'Connell to sophomore wide receiver TJ Sheffield with 5:44 to go in the game in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Purdue offense struggled for the first three quarters, only scoring 6 points on two field goals. However the Boilermaker defense limited Illinois to only 9 points the entire game, completely preventing the Illini from reaching the end zone. Purdue plays next Saturday vs. Minnesota during homecoming weekend.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Pennsylvania State
West Lafayette, IN
Government
The Exponent

Managing editor of CCSE to retire

After building up the Center for C-SPAN Scholarship & Engagement, managing director Connie Deobele is handing over the reins. Deobele spent 25 years at C-SPAN before coming to work for the CCSE, and in her time at Purdue she said her main goal was to integrate C-SPAN within classrooms. “I...
SCIENCE
The Exponent

Campus vaccination rate at 85%; positive cases remain low, Purdue says

Vaccination rates have continued to climb throughout campus, and the overall campus positivity rate for COVID-19 this fall semester is 1.29%, Purdue reported Friday morning. Nearly 47,000 members, or 85%, of the Purdue community of 55,430 have documented their status as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, ranking among the top 2% most-vaccinated areas in Indiana, the release states.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ato#Pcm Properties Llc#Purdue#Area Plan Commission#Pmc#University Residences#Apc#Ppc Properties#The National Headquarters#The Protect Purdue Pledge#Ato Brothers
The Exponent

Purdue Soccer: Boilers need to keep up diverse attack

The Purdue women’s soccer team is set to face the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes after an impressive 3-1 victory over Nebraska Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers (6-1-2) have been steamrolling opponents behind their newly-found offensive sparks. It seems a new member of the team steps up every game, with sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews finding her rhythm against the Cornhuskers while getting a hat trick to secure a crucial road victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

9/24/21 No. 7 Purdue 3, No. 3 Ohio State 2

The No. 7 Purdue volleyball team battled No. 3 Ohio State on Friday night in Holloway Gymnasium. Purdue won in five sets, 3-2. Against Ohio State (10-1, 0-1), Purdue won 25-17 in the first set, 25-22 in the fourth set and 15-11 in the fifth set. During the evening, Purdue...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
The Exponent

Communication key for Boilermaker defense, Purdue says

The Purdue football team’s defense is focused on its communication to retain possession of the Purdue Cannon this weekend against Illinois. Both teams have historically been evenly matched. In fact, this game will break their all time series tie standing at 45-45-6 against each other. Defensively, the Boilermakers will have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers rise in new poll

The Purdue women's volleyball team is now No. 7 in the nation. After sweeping the competition in the Stacey Clark Classic over the weekend, the Boilermakers (8-1) rose two spots in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's poll released Monday afternoon. The team is tied with Kentucky at No. 7, who...
VOLLEYBALL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy