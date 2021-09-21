CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown's newest steakhouse sizzles with announcement of seasoned top chef

By Eric Sandler
 8 days ago
Downtown's newest steakhouse has taken an important step towards its open. Toro Toro has named Rafael Villalpando as its chef de cuisine. Slated to open this fall, Toro Toro, a pan-Latin steakhouse from star chef Richard Sandoval, will replace Quattro at the Four Seasons. Named for a word that refers to both “tuna” in Japanese and “bull” in Spanish, the restaurant offers a lighter, fresher take on steakhouse fare.

High-profile Houstonians shine in Operation Smile's life-changing gala

In Houston, $240 can buy a decent dinner for two — and that’s not even including a pricey bottle of wine. But, that same amount can also literally and figuratively change the life of a child forever. That was the overriding message of the recent Operation Smile Gala, which saw...
Houston's newest master sommelier on the grueling process of passing the wine world's toughest test

Another Houston beverage professional has passed the wine world’s toughest test. Brandon Kerne has become the city’s newest master sommelier. Administered by the Court of Master Sommeliers, fewer than 200 people worldwide hold the prestigious title, including five other Houstonians: June Rodil (Goodnight Hospitality), Jack Mason (Republic National Distributing Company), Keith Goldston (The Post Oak), Steven McDonald (Pappas Bros. Steakhouse), and Guy Stout (Stout Family Wines).
Beloved Houston burger restaurant will soon shutter in The Heights

One of Houston's most beloved burger options is exiting The Heights. Becks Prime announced it will close its location at 115 W 19th St. on Thursday, September 30. Open since 2011, Becks Prime recently sold the property to local real estate developer Wolf Capital Partners. All of the location's current employees have been offered positions at Becks other Houston restaurants, which will remain open.
World-famous Houston-area closet — and its palatial home —secretly sells

Remember the most famous closet in the country? It, and the estate that houses it, now has a new owner. Houston socialite Teresa Roemer’s notorious, three-level personal palace — nestled in a 17,350 square foot manse — is no longer on the market, according to Nancy Almodovar with Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, who represented the sale of the property.
Chef's Table star Mashama Bailey picks Montrose restaurant for special one-night only meal

The chef and managing partner of one of the South's most acclaimed restaurants will be in Houston for a special, one-night only event. Chef Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano, partners in Savannah's award-winning restaurant The Grey, will be in Houston at Montrose restaurant Traveler's Table on October 14 as part of a tour to promote their book Black, White, and The Grey.
Check in to this midcentury modern gem of a hotel in Texas' oldest town

Midcentury modern is still having a moment, and you can surround yourself with the style at East Texas' The Fredonia Hotel. The boutique hotel is located in Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas, where red brick streets criss-cross the lively downtown area that's bursting with antique and vintage shops, plus the new Fredonia Brewery right across the street from the hotel.
