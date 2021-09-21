Downtown's newest steakhouse sizzles with announcement of seasoned top chef

Downtown's newest steakhouse arrives this week. The Palm opens to the public on Friday, October 1. As CultureMap reported in August, The Palm recently closed its 43-year old, original location on Westheimer in favor of taking over the former III Forks space in downtown's GreenStreet development (1201 Fannin St.). The two-story, 230-seat restaurant will still feature the brand's familiar caricatures and murals but with an updated look. Downtown also offers more private dining options, including five rooms and a table for six at the restaurant's baby grand piano.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO