Downtown's newest steakhouse sizzles with announcement of seasoned top chef
Downtown's newest steakhouse has taken an important step towards its open. Toro Toro has named Rafael Villalpando as its chef de cuisine. Slated to open this fall, Toro Toro, a pan-Latin steakhouse from star chef Richard Sandoval, will replace Quattro at the Four Seasons. Named for a word that refers to both “tuna” in Japanese and “bull” in Spanish, the restaurant offers a lighter, fresher take on steakhouse fare.houston.culturemap.com
