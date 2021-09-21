CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s no time to waste. Make justice system right for SC’s children, Gov. McMaster

By Editorials
myrtlebeachonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever squander an opportunity to get things right. Freddie Pough’s resignation as head of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice is one such opportunity for Gov. Henry McMaster. Calls for Pough’s resignation first came months ago, but Pough, who still had McMaster’s support at the time, resisted despite a...

