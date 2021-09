Fort Knox will be closing for the season at the end of October. One more Ghost Tour is on the schedule this season. It's been an exciting season of ghost hunts at Fort Knox in Prospect. The popular monthly Ghost Tours have sold out every month. Paranormal enthusiasts have flocked to the haunted fort in search of evidence from beyond. The tours have exploded in demand after the fort's hauntings were recently featured on the paranormal investigation show, Destination Fear. The episode aired back in August and is currently streaming on Discovery +.

