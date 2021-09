Two of the Premier League’s unbeaten sides do battle as West Ham host Manchester United.Manchester United endured a European set-back as they slipped to a surprise defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League opener after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sending off.However there was another goal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice as he made his return to Old Trafford against Newcastle last weekend.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEWest Ham will be without their goal-scoring talisman - Michail Antonio is suspended after his sending off against Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match will kick off...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO