50 Cent is regarded as one of the realest rappers in the game. However, in a new Vanity Fair interview with a bit of a twist, the Queens rep confessed that some of his lyrics have not always been truthful. Hooked up to a lie detector machine, Fif copped to fabricating some of the stories found in his music, including on his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. After interrogating him about the validity of his song, “21 Questions,” the interviewer pressed him about the inspiration behind his song, “High All The Time.” 50 confirmed that he doesn’t tote blunts,...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO