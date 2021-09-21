CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauregard Parish, LA

War Memorial Civic Center Exhibit honors fallen WWII soldiers from Beauregard Parish

beauregarddailynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of September, the War Memorial Civic Center has a special exhibit meant to honor those from Beauregard Parish who lost their lives during World War II. The Respect and Remembrance exhibit is a joint project between the Beauregard Museum and the War Memorial Civic Center. The exhibit is designed to honor the 51 from Beauregard Parish brave heroes who paid the ultimate price in service to their country during World War II.

www.beauregarddailynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
Beauregard Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Center#War Memorial#Wwii#The Beauregard Museum
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy