Ranking site Niche is out with its list of best schools in Alabama. The rankings are broken down in several ways, including elementary, middle and high school categories. The rankings were determined using data from the U.S. Department of Education and include factors such as test scores, student/teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings, overall quality and reviews from students and parents. You can go here to see the complete methodology.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO